The relationship between China and the US has gone downhill since their leaders met in Beijing in 2017. Photo: AFP
Washington’s plan to ban Chinese Communist Party members would be ‘self-defeating’, experts say
- Move reportedly being considered by US president would further strain ties between the world’s two biggest economies
- Sweeping restriction would be the ‘end of the bilateral relationship’, academic says
Topic | US-China relations
The relationship between China and the US has gone downhill since their leaders met in Beijing in 2017. Photo: AFP