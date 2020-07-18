The current Taiwan government refuses to accept the one-China principle. Photo: EPA-EFEThe current Taiwan government refuses to accept the one-China principle. Photo: EPA-EFE
China /  Politics

Taiwan fears Hong Kong national security law will leave representative office unable to function

  • The island’s acting representative in the city has left after refusing to endorse the one-China principle and Taipei is concerned the squeeze will continue
  • Taiwan insists it will not sign statements to comply with sweeping new security law, but fears it will hit the quasi-diplomatic mission’s operations
Topic |   Taiwan
Lawrence Chung
Lawrence Chung

Updated: 6:26pm, 18 Jul, 2020

