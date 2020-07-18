Xu Zhangrun has been one of the most notable critics of the leadership in recent years. Photo: SohuXu Zhangrun has been one of the most notable critics of the leadership in recent years. Photo: Sohu
Xu Zhangrun has been one of the most notable critics of the leadership in recent years. Photo: Sohu
Chinese professor known for challenging the party leadership sacked by university

  • Xu Zhangrun was formally notified of his dismissal by Tsinghua University, which said he had violated rules banning academics from undermining the Communist Party
  • The outspoken legal scholar was recently detained by police for visiting prostitutes – charges his friends say were invented to discredit him
