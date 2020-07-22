China’s leading infectious disease expert Zhong Nanshan. Photo: Thomas Yau
Coronavirus: China is far away from herd immunity and vaccine is needed ‘urgently’, says country’s leading expert Zhong Nanshan
- Study conducted in Wuhan, the initial centre of the outbreak, and Guangzhou finds tiny proportion of population had developed antibodies
- Zhong says around 60 to 70 per cent of population need antibodies to develop herd immunity, but stresses this cannot be done through natural infection
Topic | Coronavirus China
China’s leading infectious disease expert Zhong Nanshan. Photo: Thomas Yau