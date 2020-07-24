China wants to transform Shenzhen and 10 other southern cities into a hub to rival Silicon Valley. Photo: XinhuaChina wants to transform Shenzhen and 10 other southern cities into a hub to rival Silicon Valley. Photo: Xinhua
China wants to transform Shenzhen and 10 other southern cities into a hub to rival Silicon Valley. Photo: Xinhua
China /  Politics

China’s Greater Bay Area stymied by lack of coordination and research facilities, review finds

  • Study identifies areas that are holding back Beijing’s plan to turn Hong Kong, Macau and nine cities in Guangdong into a hi-tech hub
  • ‘The region needs a boost in attracting international innovation resources,’ says Zhu Xiaodan, who led the review
Topic |   Greater Bay Area
Matt Ho
Matt Ho

Updated: 7:00am, 24 Jul, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
China wants to transform Shenzhen and 10 other southern cities into a hub to rival Silicon Valley. Photo: XinhuaChina wants to transform Shenzhen and 10 other southern cities into a hub to rival Silicon Valley. Photo: Xinhua
China wants to transform Shenzhen and 10 other southern cities into a hub to rival Silicon Valley. Photo: Xinhua
READ FULL ARTICLE