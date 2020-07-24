Ren Zhiqiang had attacked Xi Jinping for his expansion of powers. Photo: APRen Zhiqiang had attacked Xi Jinping for his expansion of powers. Photo: AP
Ren Zhiqiang had attacked Xi Jinping for his expansion of powers. Photo: AP
China /  Politics

Tycoon Ren Zhiqiang who criticised Chinese President Xi Jinping facing prosecution

  • Influential business chief was nicknamed ‘Ren the big cannon’ for outspoken attacks on the Communist Party leadership and handling of coronavirus outbreak
  • Party disciplinary body says he has been expelled and evidence that he used public money for his personal benefit has been handed to prosecutors
Topic |   Xi Jinping's anti-corruption campaign
Jun MaiGuo Rui
Jun Mai in Beijing and Guo Rui in Guangzhou

Updated: 3:51pm, 24 Jul, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Ren Zhiqiang had attacked Xi Jinping for his expansion of powers. Photo: APRen Zhiqiang had attacked Xi Jinping for his expansion of powers. Photo: AP
Ren Zhiqiang had attacked Xi Jinping for his expansion of powers. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE