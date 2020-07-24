Ren Zhiqiang had attacked Xi Jinping for his expansion of powers. Photo: AP
Tycoon Ren Zhiqiang who criticised Chinese President Xi Jinping facing prosecution
- Influential business chief was nicknamed ‘Ren the big cannon’ for outspoken attacks on the Communist Party leadership and handling of coronavirus outbreak
- Party disciplinary body says he has been expelled and evidence that he used public money for his personal benefit has been handed to prosecutors
Topic | Xi Jinping's anti-corruption campaign
