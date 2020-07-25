Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi accuses “anti-China forces” in the US of creating “ideological confrontation and openly threatening other countries to take a side” in America’s disputes with China. Photo: AP
Chinese foreign minister urges Germany to resist US pressure play for disengagement with China
- Wang Yi’s appeal comes after US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo calls on democratic nations to ally themselves against the Chinese Communist Party
- German foreign minister Heiko Maas urges dialogue with China, despite Pompeo’s call for disengagement with Beijing
Topic | US-China decoupling
