Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi accuses “anti-China forces” in the US of creating “ideological confrontation and openly threatening other countries to take a side” in America’s disputes with China. Photo: APChinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi accuses “anti-China forces” in the US of creating “ideological confrontation and openly threatening other countries to take a side” in America’s disputes with China. Photo: AP
Chinese foreign minister urges Germany to resist US pressure play for disengagement with China

  • Wang Yi’s appeal comes after US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo calls on democratic nations to ally themselves against the Chinese Communist Party
  • German foreign minister Heiko Maas urges dialogue with China, despite Pompeo’s call for disengagement with Beijing
Topic |   US-China decoupling
Stuart Lau
Updated: 2:23am, 25 Jul, 2020

