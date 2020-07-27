A resident gets a swab test in the Tianshan district of Urumqi in Xinjiang last week. The region has had a resurgence in cases since mid-July. Photo: XinhuaA resident gets a swab test in the Tianshan district of Urumqi in Xinjiang last week. The region has had a resurgence in cases since mid-July. Photo: Xinhua
China’s economic and social plans must factor in that coronavirus will be with us for a long time: task force

  • Central government task force says a shift in thinking to include disease prevention and control must occur when officials and industry make plans
  • Short-term measures should not come at the cost of long-term development, it says, as China continues to battle Covid-19 outbreaks
Updated: 9:22pm, 27 Jul, 2020

