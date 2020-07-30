Troops parade with banners featuring portraits of then-Taiwanese president Lee Teng-hui during Double Tenth celebrations in Taipei in 1995. Photo: C.Y. YuTroops parade with banners featuring portraits of then-Taiwanese president Lee Teng-hui during Double Tenth celebrations in Taipei in 1995. Photo: C.Y. Yu
Troops parade with banners featuring portraits of then-Taiwanese president Lee Teng-hui during Double Tenth celebrations in Taipei in 1995. Photo: C.Y. Yu
China /  Politics

Obituary | Lee Teng-hui, a controversial figure hailed as Taiwan’s ‘father of democracy’

  • The island’s first democratically elected president, whose long career spanned the political spectrum, has died aged 97
  • Taiwan was still under Japanese rule when Lee was born in a rural community near Taipei in 1923
Topic |   Taiwan
Lawrence Chung
Lawrence Chung

Updated: 9:27pm, 30 Jul, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Troops parade with banners featuring portraits of then-Taiwanese president Lee Teng-hui during Double Tenth celebrations in Taipei in 1995. Photo: C.Y. YuTroops parade with banners featuring portraits of then-Taiwanese president Lee Teng-hui during Double Tenth celebrations in Taipei in 1995. Photo: C.Y. Yu
Troops parade with banners featuring portraits of then-Taiwanese president Lee Teng-hui during Double Tenth celebrations in Taipei in 1995. Photo: C.Y. Yu
READ FULL ARTICLE