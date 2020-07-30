Lisa Curtis, the US National Security Council’s senior director for South and Central Asia, during a Brookings Institution webinar on Wednesday. Image: Brookings Institution
US official says Donald Trump is ‘willing to accept more risk’ to counter Beijing aggression
- The official says the US is strengthening ties economically and militarily with India, Bangladesh, Nepal and Bhutan
- She touted this year’s US$3 billion US-Indian arms deal as part of quadrilateral relationship with Japan and Australia
Topic | US-China trade war
