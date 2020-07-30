Zhao Zhiyong, a court official from Shijiazhuang in Hebei province, has been arrested in connection with an armed robbery in 1997. Photo: Handout
Chinese police arrest court official, three others for 1997 armed robbery that left woman dead
- ‘New technology’ provides breakthrough in cold case in which gang escaped with US$114,000 after fatally shooting an account executive and injuring two security guards
- Court official Zhao Zhiyong, who was a serving soldier at the time of the crime, among those detained
