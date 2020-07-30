Zhao Zhiyong, a court official from Shijiazhuang in Hebei province, has been arrested in connection with an armed robbery in 1997. Photo: HandoutZhao Zhiyong, a court official from Shijiazhuang in Hebei province, has been arrested in connection with an armed robbery in 1997. Photo: Handout
Zhao Zhiyong, a court official from Shijiazhuang in Hebei province, has been arrested in connection with an armed robbery in 1997. Photo: Handout
China /  Politics

Chinese police arrest court official, three others for 1997 armed robbery that left woman dead

  • ‘New technology’ provides breakthrough in cold case in which gang escaped with US$114,000 after fatally shooting an account executive and injuring two security guards
  • Court official Zhao Zhiyong, who was a serving soldier at the time of the crime, among those detained
Topic |   China Society
William Zheng
William Zheng

Updated: 6:00pm, 30 Jul, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Zhao Zhiyong, a court official from Shijiazhuang in Hebei province, has been arrested in connection with an armed robbery in 1997. Photo: HandoutZhao Zhiyong, a court official from Shijiazhuang in Hebei province, has been arrested in connection with an armed robbery in 1997. Photo: Handout
Zhao Zhiyong, a court official from Shijiazhuang in Hebei province, has been arrested in connection with an armed robbery in 1997. Photo: Handout
READ FULL ARTICLE