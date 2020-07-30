He Dian, author of a book that is now at the centre of an investigation. Photo: Baidu
‘A toddler could write this’: senior Chinese policeman’s Peace Mantra book, praised by authorities, is ridiculed
- Investigation and apologies over ‘intellectual’ officer’s book, which provincial government and state media had said was recommended reading
- Sharing of the book’s repetitive content leads to online debate about unthinking praise for officials
Topic | Corruption in China
