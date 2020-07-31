Lee Teng-hui, Taiwan’s first popularly elected leader, who played a key role in the self-ruled island’s democratisation, died on Thursday. Photo: KyodoLee Teng-hui, Taiwan’s first popularly elected leader, who played a key role in the self-ruled island’s democratisation, died on Thursday. Photo: Kyodo
Lee Teng-hui, Taiwan’s Mr Democracy, to be given state funeral

  • Tributes paid by Japan’s leader Shinzo Abe and US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, who says Lee ‘transformed Taiwan into beacon of democracy’
  • Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen praises ‘his insistence on promoting democracy and his firm position on national sovereignty’
Lawrence Chung
Updated: 9:10pm, 31 Jul, 2020

