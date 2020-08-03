US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un met in Korea in June 2019. Photo : AFPUS President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un met in Korea in June 2019. Photo : AFP
US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un met in Korea in June 2019. Photo : AFP
China /  Politics

Donald Trump the deal maker may look to North Korea for US election ‘October surprise’

  • An October surprise is a strategy common to US presidential elections aimed at winning public support just before voters go to the polls
  • But Pyongyang does not ‘feel any need to sit face-to-face with the US’, North Korea’s vice-minister for foreign affairs says
Topic |   US-China relations
Eduardo Baptista
Eduardo Baptista

Updated: 6:05am, 3 Aug, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un met in Korea in June 2019. Photo : AFPUS President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un met in Korea in June 2019. Photo : AFP
US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un met in Korea in June 2019. Photo : AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE