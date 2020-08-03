US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un met in Korea in June 2019. Photo : AFP
Donald Trump the deal maker may look to North Korea for US election ‘October surprise’
- An October surprise is a strategy common to US presidential elections aimed at winning public support just before voters go to the polls
- But Pyongyang does not ‘feel any need to sit face-to-face with the US’, North Korea’s vice-minister for foreign affairs says
