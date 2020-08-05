Kashgar has been an important trading city for thousands of years. Photo: Xinhua
Chinese academics divided on idea to turn Kashgar into a municipality under Beijing’s control

  • Report says city should be given status of a centrally administered municipality on par with Beijing, Tianjin, Shanghai and Chongqing
  • China’s leaders have undertaken a number of initiatives to boost Kashgar’s economic development, including setting up a special economic zone in 2010
William Zheng
Updated: 10:30pm, 5 Aug, 2020

