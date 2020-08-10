A Qinghai mining tycoon has been accused of running an illegal coking coal operation for more than a decade. Photo: Weibo
China /  Politics

China detains tycoon after media accusations of massive illegal mountain mine

  • Qinghai authorities confirm that Xingqing chief Ma Shaowei is in custody and five officials have been sacked
  • Ma accused of making billions from a coking coal operation in an area identified by the president as a conservation priority
Topic |   Environment
Matt Ho
Matt Ho

Updated: 7:45pm, 10 Aug, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
A Qinghai mining tycoon has been accused of running an illegal coking coal operation for more than a decade. Photo: Weibo
READ FULL ARTICLE