A Qinghai mining tycoon has been accused of running an illegal coking coal operation for more than a decade. Photo: Weibo
China detains tycoon after media accusations of massive illegal mountain mine
- Qinghai authorities confirm that Xingqing chief Ma Shaowei is in custody and five officials have been sacked
- Ma accused of making billions from a coking coal operation in an area identified by the president as a conservation priority
