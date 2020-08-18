A statue of Mao Zedong at Beidaihe, the seaside town where China’s top leaders hold their annual gathering. Photo: Simon Song
Has China’s annual Beidaihe leaders’ retreat already happened in secret?
- Leaders vanished from view after July meeting at which October plenum was announced and President Xi Jinping set out 2035 development strategy
- Challenges for China may have made it preferable to Xi to minimise formal policy discussion at the retreat rather than face difficult questions, observers say
Topic | Beidaihe meeting
