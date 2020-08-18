Gong Daoan has been Shanghai’s police chief since 2017. Photo: qq.com
Shanghai police chief under investigation as anti-corruption campaign targets security services
- Gong Daoan is the second major city police commander to be placed under investigation since the start of a major anti-graft drive
- ‘Rectification campaign’ is designed to root out political disloyalty and corruption among law enforcement, judges and prosecutors
