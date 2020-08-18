Gong Daoan has been Shanghai’s police chief since 2017. Photo: qq.com
China /  Politics

Shanghai police chief under investigation as anti-corruption campaign targets security services

  • Gong Daoan is the second major city police commander to be placed under investigation since the start of a major anti-graft drive
  • ‘Rectification campaign’ is designed to root out political disloyalty and corruption among law enforcement, judges and prosecutors
Topic |   China Society
Jun Mai
Jun Mai in Beijing

Updated: 8:54pm, 18 Aug, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Gong Daoan has been Shanghai’s police chief since 2017. Photo: qq.com
READ FULL ARTICLE