The academy said Cai Xia was expelled from the party and lost her pension because of speeches “that damaged the reputation of the country”. Photo: Handout
China /  Politics

China’s Communist Party school told to ensure loyalty after outspoken academic purged

  • Department heads and senior officials ordered to carry out ‘meticulous work’ to keep staff, and especially former staff, toeing the party line
  • Meeting was held the same day the school said retired professor Cai Xia had been expelled from the party over speeches with ‘serious political problems’
Topic |   Human rights in China
Josephine Ma
Josephine Ma

Updated: 9:00pm, 20 Aug, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
The academy said Cai Xia was expelled from the party and lost her pension because of speeches “that damaged the reputation of the country”. Photo: Handout
READ FULL ARTICLE