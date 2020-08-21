Former Tsinghua University law professor Xu Zhangrun has been banned from leaving China. Photo: Sohu
Chinese Communist Party critic Xu Zhangrun offered Harvard University research post

  • Fairbank Centre invites former Tsinghua professor to take up one-year appointment in the US but Xu unable to leave the country
  • Centre says offer is sign of support for Xu, who was dismissed amid claims that he solicited prostitutes, allegations he strongly denies
Topic |   Human rights in China
Guo Rui
Guo Rui in Guangzhou

Updated: 9:19pm, 21 Aug, 2020

