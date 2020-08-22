Lawyer Yang Bin believed in the Communist Party’s capacity to reform. Then something changed. Photo: Twitter
China /  Politics

‘A darkness worse than the virus’: why a Chinese former prosecutor chose to harbour a dissident

  • Communist Party critic Xu Zhiyong was arrested in the farmhouse of lawyer Yang Bin after being on the run
  • Yang had been a true believer in the party’s ability to reform but that all changed this year
Topic |   Human rights in China
Guo Rui
Guo Rui in Guangzhou

Updated: 11:00am, 22 Aug, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Lawyer Yang Bin believed in the Communist Party’s capacity to reform. Then something changed. Photo: Twitter
READ FULL ARTICLE