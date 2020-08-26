Students arriving in Taiwan will have to complete two weeks of quarantine. Photo: Reuters
Coronavirus: Taiwan lets mainland Chinese students return to island for university
- Taipei lifts ban on travellers from across the strait, easing pandemic restriction before the start of the new term in September
- But applicants from the mainland will still need an exit permit and complete two weeks of quarantine
Topic | Taiwan
