Students arriving in Taiwan will have to complete two weeks of quarantine. Photo: Reuters
Coronavirus: Taiwan lets mainland Chinese students return to island for university

  • Taipei lifts ban on travellers from across the strait, easing pandemic restriction before the start of the new term in September
  • But applicants from the mainland will still need an exit permit and complete two weeks of quarantine
Lawrence Chung
Updated: 9:00am, 26 Aug, 2020

