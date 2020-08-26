Erin O’Toole, newly-elected leader of Canada's opposition Conservative Party, delivers his victory speech. Photo: Bloomberg
Canada’s China critic takes helm of opposition party as Trudeau seeks new mandate
- Erin O’Toole’s successful campaign promised a tough approach to Beijing, with return of detained Canadians a priority
- Attitudes to China are shaping political debate but there are fears of a rising anti-Asian tone
