Basic research accounted for over 6 per cent of China’s total R&D expenditure in 2019, according to the National Bureau of Statistics. Photo: Reuters
China /  Politics

Chinese companies ramp up basic R&D spending as US tech decoupling looms: report

  • But outlays as a share of economic output still lag US, Japan and South Korea, statistics bureau says
  • Government urged to direct more fiscal support towards critical core technologies

Topic |   US-China tech war
Matt Ho
Matt Ho

Updated: 6:15am, 28 Aug, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Basic research accounted for over 6 per cent of China’s total R&D expenditure in 2019, according to the National Bureau of Statistics. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE