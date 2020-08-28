China plans to shake up supervision of police officers and judges using artificial intelligence and big data. Photo: AFP
China plans hi-tech supervision of police officers and judges as party tightens grip on domestic security
- A new automated system using big data technology will be used to identify procedural violations in investigations, trials and enforcement work
- Machine learning and computer analysis will be used to check for deviations or abnormalities in verdicts and sentences handed down by judges
