Beijing unveils plan to protect nerve centre, cultural heritage at heart of the capital

  • Central government aims to improve inner city area by 2035 through urban development and better conservation of historic sites
  • Number of residents will also be reduced, with more public services to be provided, but there is no mention of who will be relocated

Matt HoKeegan Elmer
Matt Ho and Keegan Elmer in Beijing

Updated: 10:00am, 1 Sep, 2020

