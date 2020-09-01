The authorities plan to improve conservation of Beijing’s centre, where historic sites like Tiananmen, or the Gate of Heavenly Peace, are located. Photo: Shutterstock
Beijing unveils plan to protect nerve centre, cultural heritage at heart of the capital
- Central government aims to improve inner city area by 2035 through urban development and better conservation of historic sites
- Number of residents will also be reduced, with more public services to be provided, but there is no mention of who will be relocated
