Dr Li Wenliang tried to sound the alarm on the coronavirus but was reprimanded by authorities and then died from the disease on February 7. Wuhan Central Hospital initially denied the doctor’s death and confirmed it only later on, causing an outpouring of grief and anger on social media. Photo: Handout
