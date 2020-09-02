Dr Li Wenliang tried to sound the alarm on the coronavirus but was reprimanded by authorities and then died from the disease on February 7. Wuhan Central Hospital initially denied the doctor’s death and confirmed it only later on, causing an outpouring of grief and anger on social media. Photo: Handout
Josephine Ma
Opinion

Opinion

Josephine Ma

Health workers must have permission to speak freely if China is to learn and move forward after the pandemic

  • The death of coronavirus whistle-blower Li Wenliang sparked social media anger and spread of the ‘I want freedom of speech’ hashtag
  • Chinese public glad to see the removal of Li’s boss at last but the page is not yet turned

Josephine Ma
Josephine Ma

Updated: 9:00am, 2 Sep, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Dr Li Wenliang tried to sound the alarm on the coronavirus but was reprimanded by authorities and then died from the disease on February 7. Wuhan Central Hospital initially denied the doctor’s death and confirmed it only later on, causing an outpouring of grief and anger on social media. Photo: Handout
READ FULL ARTICLE