A hoarding in 2018 celebrating the 40th anniversary of China's reform and opening up in Deng Xiaoping Portrait Square, Shenzhen. Photo: Sam Tsang
China’s digital powerhouse Shenzhen stands at a crossroads, 40 years after its transformation

  • Four decades after Deng Xiaoping gave his blessing to its development, some of the city’s modern challenges are familiar
  • Trade and technology tensions with the US and greater control from Beijing steer Shenzhen’s role as Greater Bay Area hub

William ZhengGuo Rui
William Zheng and Guo Rui in Guangzhou

Updated: 7:19am, 2 Sep, 2020

