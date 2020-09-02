Water resources per capita in the Yellow River region are a quarter of the national average. Photo: Xinhua
China plans to clean up Yellow River and give its ‘sorrow’ a brighter future
- Scarce water resources made the top priority in proposal covering ecological protection as well as development
- President Xi Jinping has labelled the basin a key strategic region along with the likes of the Yangtze delta and Greater Bay Area
Topic | China economy
