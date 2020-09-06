US President Donald Trump shakes hands with Nikki Haley, who has been more vocal on China since leaving her post as UN ambassador. Photo: EPA-EFEUS President Donald Trump shakes hands with Nikki Haley, who has been more vocal on China since leaving her post as UN ambassador. Photo: EPA-EFE
US President Donald Trump shakes hands with Nikki Haley, who has been more vocal on China since leaving her post as UN ambassador. Photo: EPA-EFE
China /  Politics

US elections: Trump’s Republican heirs show China critics are here to stay

  • Nikki Haley among those turning the spotlight on China’s threat to US interests and rules-based world order
  • Number of China-related bills introduced to US Congress in 2020 so far has already comfortably exceeded the total for all of 2019

Topic |   Donald Trump
Ethan Paul
Ethan Paul

Updated: 6:00pm, 6 Sep, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
US President Donald Trump shakes hands with Nikki Haley, who has been more vocal on China since leaving her post as UN ambassador. Photo: EPA-EFEUS President Donald Trump shakes hands with Nikki Haley, who has been more vocal on China since leaving her post as UN ambassador. Photo: EPA-EFE
US President Donald Trump shakes hands with Nikki Haley, who has been more vocal on China since leaving her post as UN ambassador. Photo: EPA-EFE
READ FULL ARTICLE