The Cultural Revolution was a time of huge upheaval and political turmoil. Photo: AFP
China /  Politics

New Chinese textbook that says Cultural Revolution brought ‘disaster’ on country stirs debate about historical memory

  • New high schoolbooks use language missing from the previous version and say the upheaval was triggered ‘erroneously’
  • The Cultural Revolution remains highly sensitive and the changes have prompted a debate about how the country addresses its legacy

Topic |   Cultural Revolution
Linda Lew
Updated: 7:00am, 6 Sep, 2020

