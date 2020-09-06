Czech Senate President Milos Vystrcil (left) receives a map of Taiwan from Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen at the Presidential Office in Taipei on Thursday. Phtoo: Taiwan Presidential Office handout via AFP
Beijing says Czech visit to Taiwan harmed its sovereignty and was ‘a serious interference in China’s internal affairs’
- A delegation of about 90 Czech politicians, entrepreneurs, scientists and journalists led by senate speaker Milos Vystrcil visited Taiwan from August 30 to September 4
- Czech’s centre-left government accepts the One China policy, but Vystrcil is a member of the right-wing opposition and is not bound by the protocol
