New regulations reaffirm a ban on foreign teachers promoting Christianity on campus. Photo: AFPNew regulations reaffirm a ban on foreign teachers promoting Christianity on campus. Photo: AFP
China doubles down against foreign teachers spreading Christianity

  • New regulations underscore ban against unauthorised promotion of religion in the classroom and require new overseas hires to complete 20 hours of study on the country’s political system
  • Authorities are closing what little space there was to discuss the Bible and faith, observers and insiders say

Mimi Lau
Updated: 8:00pm, 6 Sep, 2020

