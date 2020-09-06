New regulations reaffirm a ban on foreign teachers promoting Christianity on campus. Photo: AFP
China doubles down against foreign teachers spreading Christianity
- New regulations underscore ban against unauthorised promotion of religion in the classroom and require new overseas hires to complete 20 hours of study on the country’s political system
- Authorities are closing what little space there was to discuss the Bible and faith, observers and insiders say
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
New regulations reaffirm a ban on foreign teachers promoting Christianity on campus. Photo: AFP