Chinese real estate mogul Ren Zhiqiang has been a long-term critic of the Communist Party. Photo: APChinese real estate mogul Ren Zhiqiang has been a long-term critic of the Communist Party. Photo: AP
China /  Politics

Tycoon who criticised China’s ‘emperor’ and ‘clown’ faces corruption trial

  • Ren Zhiqiang denied access to lawyers, family say, following investigations by Communist Party’s disciplinary officials
  • He was seized in March after writing article attacking handling of coronavirus and President Xi Jinping’s expansion of power

Topic |   China’s Communist Party
Jun Mai and Guo Rui
Jun Mai in Beijing and Guo Rui in Guangzhou

Updated: 10:41pm, 9 Sep, 2020

