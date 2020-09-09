Chinese real estate mogul Ren Zhiqiang has been a long-term critic of the Communist Party. Photo: AP
Tycoon who criticised China’s ‘emperor’ and ‘clown’ faces corruption trial
- Ren Zhiqiang denied access to lawyers, family say, following investigations by Communist Party’s disciplinary officials
- He was seized in March after writing article attacking handling of coronavirus and President Xi Jinping’s expansion of power
Topic | China’s Communist Party
Chinese real estate mogul Ren Zhiqiang has been a long-term critic of the Communist Party. Photo: AP