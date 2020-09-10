Geng Xiaonan and her husband Qin Zhen, who run Ruiya Books, were taken away by police on Wednesday, according to their lawyer. Photo: Handout
China detains publisher who voiced support for Communist Party critic Xu Zhangrun
- Geng Xiaonan and her husband Qin Zhen, who run Ruiya Books, are being held in Beijing, accused of operating an ‘illicit business’, their lawyer says
- But dissident academic Xu believes they have been detained because Geng ‘has spoken out against the injustice I have suffered’
Topic | Human rights in China
Geng Xiaonan and her husband Qin Zhen, who run Ruiya Books, were taken away by police on Wednesday, according to their lawyer. Photo: Handout