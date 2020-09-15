Uygur men make their way past a subway entrance after Eid al-Fitr prayers, marking the end of Ramadan, at the Id Kah mosque in Kashgar, in June last year. Photo: AFP
Chinese academic hits out at Pompeo-backed Xinjiang sterilisation report
- Associate professor disputes German researcher’s findings on points from population growth rates to penalties for family planning violations
- Response comes as China faces international pressure on human rights on a range of fronts
Topic | Xinjiang
Uygur men make their way past a subway entrance after Eid al-Fitr prayers, marking the end of Ramadan, at the Id Kah mosque in Kashgar, in June last year. Photo: AFP