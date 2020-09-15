Uygur men make their way past a subway entrance after Eid al-Fitr prayers, marking the end of Ramadan, at the Id Kah mosque in Kashgar, in June last year. Photo: AFPUygur men make their way past a subway entrance after Eid al-Fitr prayers, marking the end of Ramadan, at the Id Kah mosque in Kashgar, in June last year. Photo: AFP
China /  Politics

Chinese academic hits out at Pompeo-backed Xinjiang sterilisation report

  • Associate professor disputes German researcher’s findings on points from population growth rates to penalties for family planning violations
  • Response comes as China faces international pressure on human rights on a range of fronts

Topic |   Xinjiang
Jane Cai
Jane Cai

Updated: 4:14am, 15 Sep, 2020

