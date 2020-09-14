Former Taiwan legislature speaker Wang Jin-pyng was expected to head a KMT delegation to a forum in Xiamen but their trip has been cancelled. Photo: AFPFormer Taiwan legislature speaker Wang Jin-pyng was expected to head a KMT delegation to a forum in Xiamen but their trip has been cancelled. Photo: AFP
Taiwan’s KMT calls off mainland China trip over CCTV headline

  • Uproar over state broadcaster’s ‘insult’ and refusal to apologise prompts cancellation of visit to Xiamen for cross-strait forum
  • Kuomintang says it won’t bar any members from attending but none will be able to go in an official capacity

Lawrence Chung
Updated: 9:06pm, 14 Sep, 2020

