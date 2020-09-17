Anti-extradition bill protesters take to the streets of Hong Kong on June 16, 2019 to urge the government to fully withdraw a controversial extradition bill. Photo: Sam Tsang
US democracy watchdog gives freedom award to Hong Kong protesters
- Virtual ceremony honours ‘the movement’ in wake of China’s imposition of national security law
- Previous recipients include Martin Luther King, the Dalai Lama and Uygur activist Ilham Tohti
