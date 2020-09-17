Chinese flags line a road leading to a facility believed to be a re-education camp where Muslim ethnic minorities are detained on the outskirts of Hotan in Xinjiang. Photo: AFP
China claims ‘vocational training’ given to nearly 1.3 million people in Xinjiang a year
- Observers say figure in State Council white paper could be first time Beijing has ‘indirectly acknowledged’ the scale of internment camps
- It claims regional government organised ‘employment-oriented training’ and labour skills for that number of workers every year from 2014 to 2019
