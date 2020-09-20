Chinese coastguard patrols and Hong Kong authorities are stepping up patrols to prevent Hong Kong activists fleeing to Taiwan illegally by boat, says a Taiwanese journalist. Photo: AFP / Japan Coastguard
Escape options for Hong Kong activists limited after mainland China cracks down on sea routes to Taiwan
- Fleeing to the self-ruled island by speedboat or as a stowaway has become more dicey for Hongkongers seeking asylum
- Taiwan has a special office to help Hongkongers seeking to relocate to Taiwan – but only by legal means
Topic | Hong Kong national security law (NSL)
Chinese coastguard patrols and Hong Kong authorities are stepping up patrols to prevent Hong Kong activists fleeing to Taiwan illegally by boat, says a Taiwanese journalist. Photo: AFP / Japan Coastguard