Workers walk along the perimeter fence of what is officially known as a vocational training centre in Dabancheng, Xinjiang. China is under growing international pressure over its policies in the far western region Photo: Reuters
Xinjiang: China’s white paper may point to forced labour claims, experts say
- The 1.29 million workers cited as getting ‘vocational training’ each year could be an indication of forced labour, according to researcher Adrian Zenz
- He says the document tacitly acknowledges the coercive nature of the centralised training system and transfer of surplus rural labourers
Topic | Xinjiang
