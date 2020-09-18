Workers walk along the perimeter fence of what is officially known as a vocational training centre in Dabancheng, Xinjiang. China is under growing international pressure over its policies in the far western region Photo: ReutersWorkers walk along the perimeter fence of what is officially known as a vocational training centre in Dabancheng, Xinjiang. China is under growing international pressure over its policies in the far western region Photo: Reuters
Workers walk along the perimeter fence of what is officially known as a vocational training centre in Dabancheng, Xinjiang. China is under growing international pressure over its policies in the far western region Photo: Reuters
China /  Politics

Xinjiang: China’s white paper may point to forced labour claims, experts say

  • The 1.29 million workers cited as getting ‘vocational training’ each year could be an indication of forced labour, according to researcher Adrian Zenz
  • He says the document tacitly acknowledges the coercive nature of the centralised training system and transfer of surplus rural labourers

Topic |   Xinjiang
Linda Lew
Linda Lew

Updated: 7:44pm, 18 Sep, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Workers walk along the perimeter fence of what is officially known as a vocational training centre in Dabancheng, Xinjiang. China is under growing international pressure over its policies in the far western region Photo: ReutersWorkers walk along the perimeter fence of what is officially known as a vocational training centre in Dabancheng, Xinjiang. China is under growing international pressure over its policies in the far western region Photo: Reuters
Workers walk along the perimeter fence of what is officially known as a vocational training centre in Dabancheng, Xinjiang. China is under growing international pressure over its policies in the far western region Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE