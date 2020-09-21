Former US State Department official Robert Zoellick, who later served as president of the World Bank, gave a speech in 2005 warning of a rise in protectionist sentiment. Photo: AFPFormer US State Department official Robert Zoellick, who later served as president of the World Bank, gave a speech in 2005 warning of a rise in protectionist sentiment. Photo: AFP
US-China relations: the pre-Trump warning shot that signalled trouble ahead

  • The souring relationship between Washington and Beijing was forewarned in 2005 ‘responsible stakeholder’ speech
  • Former State Department official Robert Zoellick provoked anger when he said China should not take access to the US for granted

21 Sep, 2020

