Wang Mingshan has been named a member of the Communist Party’s standing committee in Xinjiang. Photo: HandoutWang Mingshan has been named a member of the Communist Party’s standing committee in Xinjiang. Photo: Handout
China promotes Xinjiang police chief targeted by US human rights sanctions

  • Wang Mingshan has been named a member of the region’s standing committee two months after he was barred from entering the United States
  • Promotion of public security officials suggests greater concern about stability, analyst says

William Zheng
Updated: 11:00pm, 21 Sep, 2020

