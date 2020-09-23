Bookseller Lam Wing-kee met visiting US officials in Taipei on Friday. Photo: Lawrence ChungBookseller Lam Wing-kee met visiting US officials in Taipei on Friday. Photo: Lawrence Chung
Bookseller Lam Wing-kee met visiting US officials in Taipei on Friday. Photo: Lawrence Chung
China /  Politics

Hong Kong bookseller says he asked visiting US officials to help activists in Taiwan

  • Lam Wing-kee told delegation led by undersecretary of state Keith Krach that Hongkongers who had fled to the island were struggling to find work
  • He says he suggested they could relocate to the United States instead

Topic |   Taiwan
Lawrence Chung
Lawrence Chung

Updated: 9:00am, 23 Sep, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Bookseller Lam Wing-kee met visiting US officials in Taipei on Friday. Photo: Lawrence ChungBookseller Lam Wing-kee met visiting US officials in Taipei on Friday. Photo: Lawrence Chung
Bookseller Lam Wing-kee met visiting US officials in Taipei on Friday. Photo: Lawrence Chung
READ FULL ARTICLE