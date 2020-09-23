Bookseller Lam Wing-kee met visiting US officials in Taipei on Friday. Photo: Lawrence Chung
Hong Kong bookseller says he asked visiting US officials to help activists in Taiwan
- Lam Wing-kee told delegation led by undersecretary of state Keith Krach that Hongkongers who had fled to the island were struggling to find work
- He says he suggested they could relocate to the United States instead
Topic | Taiwan
