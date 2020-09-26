A high-security facility on the outskirts of Hotan in Xinjiang, believed to be used as a detention centre for Muslims. Photo: AFPA high-security facility on the outskirts of Hotan in Xinjiang, believed to be used as a detention centre for Muslims. Photo: AFP
A high-security facility on the outskirts of Hotan in Xinjiang, believed to be used as a detention centre for Muslims. Photo: AFP
China /  Politics

Xi Jinping defends ‘totally correct’ Xinjiang policies despite growing human rights concerns

  • Beijing has been accused of detaining an estimated million Uygurs and other Muslim minorities in re-education camps
  • But Xi tells a high-level party meeting its approach is bringing stability and prosperity to the region and must continue ‘for a very long time’

Topic |   Xinjiang
Liu Zhen
Liu Zhen in Beijing

Updated: 9:51pm, 26 Sep, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
A high-security facility on the outskirts of Hotan in Xinjiang, believed to be used as a detention centre for Muslims. Photo: AFPA high-security facility on the outskirts of Hotan in Xinjiang, believed to be used as a detention centre for Muslims. Photo: AFP
A high-security facility on the outskirts of Hotan in Xinjiang, believed to be used as a detention centre for Muslims. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE