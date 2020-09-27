Chinese pop star Wanting Qu and her mother Zhang Mingjie, a former Chinese official now facing a possible death penalty for alleged corruption. Photo: CTV
China’s anti-corruption watchdog promises to target overseas funds days after singer Wanting Qu pleads for justice for mother
- Commission for Discipline Inspection says it will go after money sent overseas days after Canada-based singer says she still hopes for justice
- Qu’s mother has been detained for six years in a corruption case that could carry the death penalty
Topic | Corruption in China
