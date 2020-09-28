Hijab-wearing Utsul girls protest against the ban outside a school in Sanya. Photo: WeiboHijab-wearing Utsul girls protest against the ban outside a school in Sanya. Photo: Weibo
Hijab-wearing Utsul girls protest against the ban outside a school in Sanya. Photo: Weibo
China /  Politics

Tiny Muslim community in China’s Hainan becomes latest target for religious crackdown

  • The Utsuls of Hainan island are only around 10,000 strong, but are now facing increasing surveillance and a crackdown on traditional clothing
  • China’s treatment of Uygurs in Xinjiang is the main focus of international alarm, but Sinicisation policies have targeted a wide range of minorities

Topic |   Religion in China
Eduardo Baptista
Eduardo Baptista

Updated: 12:12pm, 28 Sep, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Hijab-wearing Utsul girls protest against the ban outside a school in Sanya. Photo: WeiboHijab-wearing Utsul girls protest against the ban outside a school in Sanya. Photo: Weibo
Hijab-wearing Utsul girls protest against the ban outside a school in Sanya. Photo: Weibo
READ FULL ARTICLE