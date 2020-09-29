Beijing selected Gyaincain Norbu as the 11th Panchen Lama back in 1995. Photo: HandoutBeijing selected Gyaincain Norbu as the 11th Panchen Lama back in 1995. Photo: Handout
Will China’s ‘official’ Panchen Lama, now 30, take a bigger role in Tibet?

  • Beijing selected Gyaincain Norbu in 1995 to be the second-highest figure in the spiritual hierarchy, rejecting the boy identified by the Dalai Lama
  • He’s a member of a top Communist Party advisory body but a Chinese government adviser says he is unlikely to have much political influence

Josephine Ma
Updated: 7:04am, 29 Sep, 2020

