Dong Hong is a former senior disciplinary inspector for China’s central government. Photo: Weibo
China probes former aide of Vice-President Wang Qishan for alleged corruption
- Government inspector investigated over ‘suspected serious violation of laws and party rules’
- Dong Hong worked with Wang from 1998 until the latter stepped down as anti-graft tsar three years ago
Topic | China’s Communist Party
Dong Hong is a former senior disciplinary inspector for China’s central government. Photo: Weibo