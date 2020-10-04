A cargo ship makes its way at Qingdao port. Customs data on Chinese car parts suppliers has allegedly been leaked to a foreign company. Photo: AFPA cargo ship makes its way at Qingdao port. Customs data on Chinese car parts suppliers has allegedly been leaked to a foreign company. Photo: AFP
China’s customs authority looking into claim sensitive business data was leaked to foreign firm

  • Chinese company complained that a rival had obtained information collected from car parts suppliers, according to sources
  • Probe said to be focused on statistics department, and data managers have been told to review and step up security

Updated: 10:00am, 4 Oct, 2020

